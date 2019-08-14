Oscar Sudi In Trouble, Likely To Lose His Seat As The Government Goes After Him

The outspoken Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi is a man under siege. His acerbic tongue seems to have rattled the state and now the government plans to descend hard on the legislator and hit him where it hurts. The state has revived Oscar Sudi’s case on his academic credentials, a case that is set to start in October after years of being adjourned. Sudi is being accused of forging his academic papers to enable him vie for the Kapseret seat in 2013.

Despite numerous appeals from DP Ruto, both the High Court and Court of Appeal have declined to stop the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission from continuing to investigate him, and have directed that he carries his own cross at the anti-corruption court.

Trouble started for the MP in October 2016 when he was charged with three counts of forging academic certificates while seeking clearance from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to contest the March 4, 2013 general election. What complicates matter for him is one of the IEBC officials whom the document was handed to is the key state witness, who had previously spilled the beans in an earlier court session how he was coerced by Sudi to clear him. Benard Mulati had earlier told the High Court that he had earlier thought the certificates were authentic only to later find out they were forgeries.

“He presented the papers at Kapseret Constituency where I was the returning officer and presented the High School and Diploma certificates for nominations. I assumed the certificates were authentic until much later when I realised they were forged,” he said.

Records at the prosecution show the MP forged his diploma in business management allegedly issued by the Kenya Institute of Management as well as a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education qualification reportedly issued by Highway High School. The case resumes this October and if found guilty of forgery, Sudi is likely to lose his seat.