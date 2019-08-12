Connect with us
 

Nyali MP Mohamed Ali’s Sister Dies

Zack Abuyeka

Published

3 hours ago

on

Nyali Mp Mohamed Ali is in mourning following the sudden death of his sister.

The vocal legislator popularly known as Moha jicho pevu took to his social media platforms to announce his sister’s demise.

He shared a post on his Instagram page with the following message,

“Inna Lillah Waina Illaihu Rajiun. Mungu amlaze dadangu mahala pema panapolazwa wema.”

INNA LILLAH WAINA ILLAIHU RAJIUN. Mungu amlaze Dadangu mahala pema panapolazwa wema.

It is however not yet clear on what caused his sister’s sudden demise.

Prior to joining politics, Mohamed Ali was an investigative journalist with KTN. He stunned  many Kenyans with his exposes that mainly touched on corruption, terrorism, drug abuse and political impunities.

 

 

 

