Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga Pleads With Interior CS Fred Matiang’i To Lift Order On Bars And Entertainment Joints Ahead Of Census

Matiangi’s tough order on the closure of businesses at 5 pm on Saturday and Sunday seems to have caught the eyes of nominated senator Millicent Omanga who has pleaded with him to lift the order.

The Senator who is also an accomplished business lady has termed Matiangi’s order as unwarranted and unjustifiable, claiming that several business people will incur huge losses especially those running restaurant, bars and club businesses.

“Being a weekend and an end month to boot, its tradition for people to while away time in drinking parlours thanking their bodies for a job well done as well as catching up with friends to canvas on important matters and trending topics in the country. To keep such businesses under lock and key means businesses will incur massive losses and therefore will have no cash to pay employees, suppliers and landlords. On behalf of various stakeholders in this sector, I implore CS Matiang’i to consider retracting his orders for the sake of prosperity. In any way people can be cannot anywhere they are at any given time, ” said Senator Omanga.

Matiang’i had issued a tough order requiring bars and entertainment joints to close on Saturday from 5 pm till Sunday 6 am to ensure everybody takes part in the census process.

The Cabinet Secretary’s order came just a day after Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua had ordered for the closure of bars and other businesses in his county, during the first two days of the census. Governor Mutua had also urged those from Machakos County but working elsewhere to travel back home for the exercise that will kick off on Saturday, the 24th of August 2019.

Other politicians who have also castigated the Interior CS include Mvita MP Hon Abdulswamad Nassar, who urged Matiang’i to relax on the order since it would affect Muslims going for Madrasa classes.