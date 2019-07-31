No sympathy to those planning to cheat in this year’s KCPE and KCSE Examination warns Magoha

The examination papers and materials to be used by the 1.3 million students registered for KCPE and KCSE exams are ready and will be seen on the respective examination dates. Prof Magoha said this while speaking on Wednesday in Nairobi while opening the Nairobi County Education quality dialogue for the Competency-Based Curriculum.

The Education CS said he does not expect any forms of cheating and corruption as compared to previous years and warned those planning to cheat o the harsh consequence.

“I have no sympathy.I am going to thrash them because we know how they cheat in exams. If anybody attempts to cheat this time we will arrest them,” Magoha said.

The ministry also paid tribute to the late Kibra Member of Parliament Ken Okoth who succumbed to cancer last week and promised to provide infrastructural support to schools in Kibra that were initiated by Okoth.

Magoha also said the ministry will spend Sh460 million to provide sanitary towels to school girls in this financial year.