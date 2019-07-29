News
Ngunjiri Wambugu Says Ruto Has Sponsored Motion to Impeach Uhuru
Nyeri Tow MP Ngunjiri Wambugu claims there is a plot to impeach President Uhuru. He says the plan is elaborate and being spearhead by Tanga Tanga MPs in the House. Ngunjiri claims they MPs want Uhuru out of State House because of his stand on the war against corruption, which Ruto is not happy about.
”Oscar Sudi’s remarks should not be taken lightly. I have information they are plotting evil things against the president. This is just one indication that the people behind corruption are willing to do anything to stop him and they are dangerous,” Ngunjiri said in Nyeri.
The MP is among the Team Kieleweke group of leaders who have fallen out with Tanga Tanga in Jubilee. They claim DP Ruto’s allies have constantly disrespected President Uhuru Kenyatta. Ngunjiri says the war on corruption has threatened Ruto’s camp and they are will do anything to stop Uhuru.
“President Uhuru is disrupting networks that have been entrenched in the country for years, and they have the money to disrupt his political career and even sponsor an impeachment Motion,” Wambugu said.
In the last one week alone, Tanga Tanga MPs have demanded Uhuru to resign. Others have accusd him of weaponising the war on corruption to target the Kalenjin community. William Ruto on the other hand accused the politicians of playing politics with the war on corruption.
News
Boy kills stepfather over plate of food
A 15-year-old boy stabbed his 50 years-old stepfather Joel Kipngetich to death in Chepkoin village Belgut Constituency over a plate of super.
Police reports claim that after committing the crime, the minor ran from the scene of crime and attempted to take his own life in a hideout to avoid arrest.
“Around 10 Pm Sunday, the deceased picked a quarrel with his stepson over supper and the angry minor, in turn, picked a machete and fatally slashed the old man in the chest,” Belgut OCPD Phillip Okello said.
READ ALSO: Ticket prices for Harambee Stars – Tanzania match slashed
Joel was found in a pool of blood by neighbors with a deep cut on his upper chest caused by a sharp object He was rushed to Sosiot hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The 15 year old standard six pupil, was arrested hours later in a nearby village where he had fled to and swallowed an acaricide in attempt to commit suicide in attempt to commit suicide. The boy is currently in police custody awaiting his court trial.
The body of the deceased was moved to Kericho county hospital to await postmortem and burial arrangements. said Mr. Okello
News
Ticket prices for Harambee Stars – Tanzania match slashed
Football Kenya Federation (fkf) has slashed ticket prices for CHAN Qualifiers return leg clash pitting Kenya’s Harambee Stars and Tanzania Taifa Stars on Sunday 4th August 2019
The gate charges that were earlier on going for 200/= will now be available for just 100/= with the Federation aiming at a full support for Harambee Stars.
In his tweet the FKF boss Nick Mwendwa also affirmed to the latest development with his tweet stating:
“Harambee stars VS Taifa stars…Kasarani sunday 4th …4pm. Mia kila mahali ! Yaani KES 100 to sit anywhere. Let’s do this Kenya”.
Stars are expected back in the country later in the day and will head straight for residential camping. The winner will face Sudan in the final round of the Qualifiers.
News
Ruto stands firm on Jubilee’s elaborate structures and plans
The deputy President today spoke in Kinangop, Nyandarua County, where he led a fundraiser for African Inland Churches in the company of area Governor Francis Kimemia.
Dr. Ruto said Jubilee would not tire from making Kenya better and challenged those criticizing Jubilee to put forth what they had done for Kenyans.
“You cannot engage Kenyans in petty politics from sunrise to sunset; the orientation of the country’s politics has changed to that leaning towards development,” The deputy president added.
READ ALSO: Kakamega Man Hacking Chicken Thief to Death Arrested.
Oljoroorok MP Muchira, advised Kenyans to ignore politicians who do not have their interest at hand. He said Jubilee leaders know where the country had come from, where it is and where they would like to take it.
“The development agenda of Jubilee has to be continued smoothly even after the 2022 elections. That is why we are backing Dr Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid,” he added.
This comes after President Kenyatta On Wednesday, said he did not care who becomes President after him during the funeral of Rahab Muhuni, the mother of former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth.
“It is only God who knows who will be elected and therefore time to work,” said the president.
Also present at the fundraiser were Members of Parliament Kwenya Thuku (Kinangop), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Faith Gitau (Woman Rep, Nyandarua), David Kiaraho (Olkalou), Jayne Kihara (Naivasha) and Rahab Mukami (Woman Rep, Nyeri).
News
Ugandan officials arrest 30 Kenyan fishermen on Lake Victoria.
30 Kenyan fishermen, from various beaches in Suba North and Suba South sub-counties, are being detained in Hama Island in Uganda after they being arrested on Saturday while fishing in Lake Victoria.
The fishermen were arrested by officials from the Ugandan Revenue Authority (URA) on claims of the fishermen might have illegally crossed the boundary between Kenya and Uganda.
County Beach Management Unit (BMU) Chairman Edward Oremo said URA officials also confiscated their nets and 10 fishing boats. “The Ugandans also took their fish. They were all escorted to Uganda where they were locked up,” he said.
READ ALSO: EACC launch Kiambu Governor’s Arrest after County officials arrested
Homa Bay County Commissioner Harman Shamba said on Sunday that his office has not gotten a statement on why the fishermen were arrested.
“My office has tried to make communication with officials in Uganda but we are yet to get a response and information about the arrest,” he said.
Suba South MP Johan Mbadi and Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo assured fishermen on plans by the government to place a patrol boat that to be used by Kenyan police to protect fishermen from alleged harassment by the Ugandans offficials.
Ms Odhiambo said the boat will operate in Lake Victoria after its launch by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.