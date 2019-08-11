New app to give Farmers weather insights

Yara Farmweather App, an interactive and hyper local weather mobile tool developed by Yara East Africa to target local farmers on weather parttens and ease the farming process.

The App enables the user to save and access weather information of up to four different locations within the country.

The app’s designer Fridah Oyaro says the user can share the information gathered from the App with other farmers on different mobile phone messaging platforms even if they may not have access to the internet or smartphones.

Yara East Africa Kenya Country Manager William Ng’eno says the company has reached out to the Central Economic Bloc for a partnership in setting up soil testing to boost agricultural productivity in the region.

“The farmer is at the center of Yara operations and we are very specific on the products for different crops and regions since each area has different needs when it comes to farming and soil nutrition. But we can’t know this until we test the soil,” he said.

The application was developed in collaboration with software development company IBM and will be available to android users.

