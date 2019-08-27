NEMA Shuts Down Daima Dairy Company For Discharging Untreated Waste Into Nairobi River

National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) on Tuesday shut down operations at Sameer’s Daima dairy factory at Industrial Area.

The yogurt factory was closed for discharging untreated waste into Nairobi River .

“We have to close down this facility because they are discharging untreated wastewater bypassing the treatment plant,” said NEMA Director-General Mamo B. Mamo.

An operations manager was also arrested and is set to be arraigned in court for failing to ensure proper dumping of effluent waste.

Four other companies; Modern Lithographic (K) Ltd, Apex Limited, Thorlite Kenya Ltd, and Kamongo Paper Recycling Company were closed down on Monday for the same reason.

“Kamongo Company has been discharging into the environment without treating their wastewater to the public sewer,” Mr Mamo said.

Battery company Chloride Exide on the other hand was ordered to improve its wastage disposal mechanisms.

NTV a few days ago ran an expose on how companies were polluting the river despite efforts by the County Government to clean it.

