Naivasha Accident Claims Three Lives, Including a Minor.

Three people have been killed through a brutal car accident on Monday Morning.

The Accident claimed the lives of two aged 21 and 23 years, and a minor boy aged 11 who wanted to cross the road and get to the other adjacent side.

The accident happened at Maguna Trading Center along Nakuru Nairobi highway.

The two who were in the vehicle are believed to have attempted to overtake a fleet of vehicles before they missed control and were crushed to death after ramming into a bus.

The minor on the other hand was caught up as he was trying to cross the road and get to his friends.

READ ALSO: Luo Council of Elders Summon Okoth’s Widow.

According to a member of the Naivasha Safety Group, the number of people who have been involved in accidents since the year began has been on the rise.

In a week alone, close to 10 people have succumbed brutally along the highway.

The chairman of the group James Kabono urged motorists to be very careful on the roads and avoid overspending.

These young people are very well known in this areas and it is sad that we have lost them through such brutal accidents,” said Kabono.

According to the statistics raised, the major causes of accident around the area is due to drunk driving and other motorists who are not licensed to operate vehicles on the roads.

The area OCPD Samuel Waweru affirmed the accident and promised to help deduce methods and ways that will curb such accidents and reduce the number of deaths.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases.