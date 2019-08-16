Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Lists Politicians Who Have Impregnated And Dumped Their Side Chicks

Flamboyant Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has this Friday morning released an updated list of politicians and prominent personalities, who have impregnated and dumped their side chicks, better known as ‘mpango wa kando’.

Sonko revealed that he had done his investigations and established that several politicians have abandoned their kids after having illicit affairs with slay queens.

According to Mike Sonko, 2 cabinet secretaries, 4 principal secretaries, 7 governors, 2 presidential candidates, 26 MP’s, 9 senators, 22 MCA’s and 8 prominent businessmen have impregnated slay queens and refused to take responsibilities of their kids.

“In a number of cases we men are doing ‘bad manners’ without protection and even testing for HIV. Also in almost all cases after enjoying bad manners we send money to our girlfriends convincing them to abort.

One prominent presidential candidate, 2 MP’s, 2 governors and a prominent businessman have done this more than 3 times with different girlfriends. Other politicians and prominent personalities have intimidated their girlfriends with death threats for them not to be exposed,” said Sonko.

Sonko further stated that he was in the final process of hiring advocates for the affected victims to compel those implicated to undergo DNA tests to reveal the truth.

Mike Sonko’s theatrics started after the death of Kibra MP Ken Okoth. He caused a stir by revealing unknown secrets of the late MP’s side chick, during a memorial service for the departed MP.