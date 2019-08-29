Musalia Mudavadi To Join Hands With William Ruto In Opposing BBI Proposals

Amani National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Barrack Muluka now claims his party leader Musalia Mudavadi will team up with Deputy President William Ruto, and other leaders to defeat a referendum generated from the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The team was formed following the March 9, 2018 handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and was tasked to collect views from Kenyans on how to solve long-standing problems facing citizens, and is expected to table its report within two months.

READ ALSO:Raila Dismisses Punguza Mizigo Bill In Turkana, Says It Cant Solve Kenya’s Problems

“ANC will team up with Ruto and any other like-minded politicians to vote against the referendum, which some political observers say might take place in June next year,” Muluka said during Point Blank Show on KTN, Wednesday night.

“Mudavadi will team up with other opponents to defeat President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga should the BBI lead to a referendum,” Muluka stated.

“My party leader Mudavadi and the party itself did not make any presentations to the Building Bridges Initiative, therefore, we will go flat out to shoot down any referendum if it is recommended,” he reiterated.

Muluka termed BBI unconstitutional, adding that it lacks legal basis to initiate amendments to the supreme law and asked Kenyans to reject any referendum proposed by the team.

READ ALSO:Who Will Take Over Western Kenya? The Battle Intensifies.

“Raila has no locus standi to sit with Uhuru and propose constitutional changes. Amendments to the country’s supreme law can only be got through Parliament or a popular vote. BBI is a mongrel and any proposal it (puts forward) is unconstitutional, and we call upon all Kenyans not to let politicians amend the law for selfish gains,” Muluka said.

READ ALSO:There Is No Gap In Central Kenya Leadership Uhuru Is Our Kingpin, Waiguru Blasts Detractors

Politicians allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Odinga support the BBI while those opposed to it, seem to be angling towards lawyer Ekuru Aukot sponsored Punguza Mizigo Bill. It will be an interesting face off to see the two teams go at each other.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases