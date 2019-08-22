Multichoice to reduce DSTV subscription charges

MultiChoice Kenya has announced a cut of prices in the latest attempt to respond to increased competition from new Internet-based streaming entrants.

DStv, which first entered the Kenyan market in 1995, said in a notice to subscribers that it would slash its monthly payments by between five and 30 percent from September 1.

“Our aim is to make great entertainment accessible to more consumers in Kenya and we believe this move will grant more of our customers access to the complete world of exciting entertainment channels at a lower price,” said MultiChoice Kenya in a statement.

DStv’s latest price cuts point to Kenya’s changing pay-TV landscape, where subscribers are increasingly turning to on-demand streaming content online.

Multichoice-linked Video-on-demand company Showmax has been banking on exclusive local content to ward off competition in the Kenyan market by its biggest rival Netflix.

