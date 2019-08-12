MP Kioni: The BBI Team Is Illegally In Place And Must Be Disbanded

Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni has claimed the Building Bridges Initiative Team set up by President Uhuru Kenyatta and AU envoy Raila Odinga. Kioni who chairs the parliamentary Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee said all the public hearings conducted by the BBI are not anchored anywhere in the law and they are illegal. This therefore means, the task force could be facing legal hurdles in future if the report is to be tabled before parliament once it is handed over to President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

” The BBI team was not presented before the Parliamentary Constitutional Implementation and Oversight committee. Trouble lays ahead of the team which may erect a number of legal hurdles. We could have a polarising period which could have been avoided using a parliamentary committee,” said MP Kioni

“I am cautioning Kenyans that trying to amend a constitution, even when starting a popular initiative, outside representatives of the people (Parliament) is most likely going to fail. BBI recommendations stand a chance if routed through Parliament,” he added.

Kioni argues any attempts to change the constitution should only focus on a system of governance which will ensure inclusivity and unity in the country after every election. He says, a parliamentary system of governance can solve this problem.

“The major issue now that we can deal with is move from presidential to parliamentary system. Such a system will bring a lot of inclusivity. Another issue is to mandate the executive to pick Cabinet ministers from Parliament. That will bring inclusiveness. All communities will feel included,” he said.

Kioni had strong words for the BBI team, saying that was not public participation because the public cannot participate in what they do not know.

“Constitutional amendment must have public participation. I want to say this in good time, BBI is not public participation. The public participate in a thing that they know. In the BBI, we didn’t know what we were participating in,” he noted.