Moses Kuria’s Savage Response To Aden Duale After Calling Him A Donkey In The Presidential Race

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria is not just the type of politician you would mess up with and escape without having a dose of his venom.

Moses Kuria seems to have been angered by majority leader Aden Duale’s comment on his presidential ambitions, during an interview at Citizen TV.

Duale dismissed Kuria’s presidential ambition claiming that he was in the group of jokers since the presidential race was between two horses, DP William Ruto and Raila Odinga. He categorically stated that Moses Kuria and other contenders were donkeys in the race for the much-coveted presidential ticket.

“In every election, there are always jokers just like we had Peter Keneth and Abduba Dida in the 2013 elections. Moses Kuria and the rest are jokers. The race is between two horses. The others are donkeys,” said Duale.

Moses Kuria took to his Facebook page to hit back at Duale, stating that he was a camel elected by a mere population of 2,000 people.

“Hii dunia ina maajabu. A camel elected by 2,000 people calls others donkeys? How now,” wrote Kuria.