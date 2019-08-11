Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho Back To The Country, Walks Into A Storm Of Controversy

The flamboyant Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has been away in the US for almost a month. His visit has generated a lot of controversy with a number of Mombasa leaders wondering who is in charge of the county, when the governor is always globe trotting. In his absence, even though the Deputy Governor is always in charge, it is the presence of a governor that make things move in terms of county legislation and execution.

Joho jetted back in the country on Saturday afternoon after taking a month off vacation to reboot and re-energize, according to Richard Chacha, his communications Director. The vacation generated a heat of controversy when the Bamburi attacks by outlawed Wakali Kwanza happened where the public hit out at Joho for issuing a statement condemning the attack yet he was thousands of mile away on vacation. In response, Dr Kingi, who is Joho’s deputy said the governor’s US trip was of immense benefit to the people of Mombasa as it was meant to attract investors to the county.

”Investors will not come if we do not go out there. The governor is our CEO and he has to go out and look for opportunities. He has been able to also meet some celebrities who have expressed interest in coming to invest in our county, something that will boost our tourism industry,” said Dr Kingi.

READ ALSO:Are Top Mombasa Politicians Behind The Wave Of Attacks In Bamburi?

A number of politicians, including Nyali MP Mohammed Ali, who has grown to become the governor’s harshest critic said Joho was a ”slaying’ governor who is unable to run the county and deliver his promises. He accused Joho of only concentrating on his looks and not the affairs of Mombasa people.

Joho was last seen in the county during the commissioning of the Bandari Maritime Academy by President Uhuru Kenyatta in the first week of July.