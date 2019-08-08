Miguna Miguna Shames Uhuru for saying he has family ties in Jamaica

Miguna Miguna shocked Kenyans today waking up today with startling remarks weighing in on President Uhuru Kenyatta claims that he has family ties in Jamaica.

In a tweet, the exiled lawyer Miguna shaming off Uhuru’s claims stating that he is being desperate. Miguna

Your wife’s brother’s mother is your mother-in-law. Everyone knows that Despot Uhuru Kenyatta’s mother-in-law was German; not Jamaican. Why lie about such menial things, Mr. Despot? Why are you so desperate? #uhurumustgonow #despotsmustfall https://t.co/sb07tYhycM — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) August 6, 2019



“Your wife’s brother’s mother is your mother-in-law. Everyone knows that Despot Uhuru Kenyatta’s mother-in-law was German; not Jamaican. Why lie about such menial things, Mr. Despot? Why are you so desperate?” he asked.

This is not the first time the former Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant is bashing on the president. He has always attacked him day in day out even since being deported.

President Uhuru on Tuesday while in Kingston Jamaica, where he paid a courtesy call to an invitation from Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, revealed that his brother’s wife’s mother is a Jamaican.

“Yes I can confirm given the fact that my wife’s brother’s mother comes from Jamaican. So and she lives in Kenya,” he said.

The head of state is in Jamaica to for bilateral talks and even people-people ties to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

Uhuru was accompanied by a delegation from Kenya which includes Foreign Affairs CS Monica Juma and Sports CS Amina Mohamed.