MCA Sued Over Upkeep in Child Support Tussle.

A renowned Member of the Ward Representative is in a tussle with his estranged partner over child support and upkeep amounting to Ksh. 57,000 monthly.

The alienate partner decided to take the matter to court after they failed to reach an agreement as the MCA only consented to afford to pay Ksh. 5,000 monthly.

The case turned wild and dramatic after being presented before Resident Magistrate Maureen Odhiambo with the MCA citing lack of funds to cater for such needs and demands as he looks after 9 more children, including his and his deceased brother.

“The demands are excess and my job is not permanent. I am taking care of other expenses with a job that is only guaranteed for five years,” said the MCA.

The estranged wife who seemed to be displeased about the amount listed by the MCA quoting the total the expenses including rent for Ksh. 25,000, House help Ksh. 10,000, food, shopping and clothing amounting to Ksh. 22,000.

The MCA in a bid to reach an agreement offered to include the child in his health insurance scheme and cater for his education when he is of age.

This however was not finalized and the magistrate set a later date for the hearing of the case.

This comes after Nairobi Governor Sonko promised to expose dead beat legislators who had neglected their duties after siring children outside wedlock.

The governor had early in the month revealed a dramatic expose concerning the deceased Kibra MP and his illicit love triangle.

The Governor vowed to help single mothers who had been neglected and dumped.

Although the pledge was taken well by majority of Kenyan single mothers, it received criticisms and dubbed to break up families and marriages.

