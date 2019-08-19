Man Hacks Son To Death For Stealing Maize

A 76-year-old man from Eshirembe village in Kakamega County shocked many after hacking his son to death after an argument over maize.

The man known as John Makokha is said to have attacked his son with a machete following an argument that ensued after he accused his 36-year old son of stealing his maize.

According to the area chief Aggrey Maina, the old man had constantly complained to him over his son’s peculiar habit of stealing from him instead of going out to work to look for some cash.

It is alleged that the deceased had a habit of stealing from his father to find some cash to fund his drinking habit.

The deceased was actually drunk at the time he met his untimely death. His body was later transferred to the Kakamega county teaching and referral hospital.

The old man is currently in police custody as he waits for his arraignment in court.

Kakamega County has lately witnessed foul murder cases which have resulted after arguments over food.

This case comes barely two weeks after another Kakamega man killed his 80-year-old father over a plate of ugali and roasted maize.