Machakos County Govt Official Speaks Up After 36 Hours of Horror Following Abduction By Nairobi Gang

Machakos County government communication officer, Geoffrey Kwatemba, has finally broken silence since his abduction by a Nairobi Gang.

Taking to social media, Geoffrey revealed that he was abducted and tortured for 36 hours.

Despite his horrific experience, Kwatemba expressed his gratitude to his boss and all those who contributed to his ransom money, which eventually led to his freedom.

“I want to take this opportunity first to thank my creator Jehovah God for his supernatural protection for more than 36 hours in the hands of the enemy.

“I (also) want to thank my boss Dr Alfred Mutua and colleagues at the office of the Governor Machakos County,” posted Kwatemba.

“My thanks (also go out) to all who chipped in a single coin to ensure we pay the amount,” he mentioned.

The former Milele FM presenter is claimed to have been kidnapped by unknown people upon arriving in Nairobi on Sunday.

