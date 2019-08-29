Machakos governor opens a cancer care centre at Machakos level V hospital

Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua launched a cancer center which has a state-of-the-art ultra-modern chemotherapy preparation area equipped with a Chemo Shield equipment for the administration of chemotherapy to cancer patients on Thursday.

The County Cancer Centre will offer a one stop screening and treatment solution for residents of Machakos and beyond, speaking during the colourful ceremony, the governor pointed out that the facility was set up so as to ensure that the poor also gained access to quality treatment.

“With the opening of this centre, residents of Machakos county, registered under the Universal Health Care programme will receive scanning, diagnosis, chemotherapy treatment and also surgery free of charge,” he declared.

Machakos County has spent Sh23 million in purchase of diagnostic equipment and Sh10 million in equipping for the centre.

Governor Mutua also revealed that his government was planning on purchasing Ksh300 million worth of radiotherapy machines, aimed at ensuring the availability of several treatment centres across the county.

The Cancer Centre has received support from external partners who include The Ministry of Health, National Cancer Institute, International cancer institute, Path, Bioventures for Global Health, Kenyatta National Hospital, Ampath and Lions Club.

The Maendeleo Chap Chap Party leader then went on to formally open the centre to the public, which is the first of its kind in the region.