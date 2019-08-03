News
Kimilili MP involved in car accident
On Saturday Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa was involved in a road accident at Ndengelwa in Bungoma County that left his Toyota Prado vehicle extensively damaged after rolling of the road.
The MP was headed for Mzee Joseph Sangura’s funeral father to former Bungoma 2017 women rep aspirant Antonina Sangura at Ranje village in Kanduyi Constituency.
READ ALSO: Treasury Blamed for KRA’s Missed Target.
Mr. Baraza did not succumb to any serious injuries but two bicycle riders were injured and were rushed to the Bungoma Referral Hospital by onlookers.
Barasa said offered to cater for the medical expenses of the two riders.
News
Treasury Blamed for KRA’s Missed Target.
The June 30th deadline for filling returns revealed that the KRA missed its intended target, with majority of Kenyans failing to file their returns at the expected time.
According to the KRA commissioner General Githii Mburu, the taxman blamed poor revenue collections to reliefs given by the government for businesses and employees.
The Commissioner General said that taxes grew by 5.5% on the profits and corporal taxes alone.
Although the KRA target was below what was collected, it was discovered that 12.6 billion were collected from 210 evaded cases hence a good recovery.
Taxation in Kenya has become very high, with the recent introduction of new taxes and fees that are almost double the previous.
For instance, Nairobi County alone has introduced taxes on garbage, fire certificate, dogs and inspection, which is to be implemented within no time.
READ ALSO: Kenya earns 44 billion shillings from first crude oil export
The KRA 30th deadline saw to it that majority of taxpayers file their returns in a hurry to avoid the late penalty and fine.
The tax penalty is very high and accumulates in every financial year.
The total money collected was Ksh. 1.44 trillion which was an increment from last year’s Ksh. 1.43 trillion.
The new goal target set was missed by Ksh. 72.7 billion.
With more regulations embedded to make the taxpayer pay and file tax returns, tax evasion is going to be much harder due to the fines set as well as follow up that cracks down on such businesses and employers.
Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases.
News
Heavier Taxes for Nairobians as Governor Sonko Issues Commencement Dates.
Nairobi’s Governor Mike Sonko has by passed MCAs in budget by commending the new law on taxes and levies.
Through a press statement, the Governor has gazetted a commencement date where all the taxes introduced this year will be effective bypassing County Assembly’s debate.
These new laws indicate more burden for Nairobians with expectations of more fees that were to be effective from 19th July 2019.
Although the implementation is yet to be emphasized, the by-passing of the MCA’s is an indication of progress.
The new laws detail an increment of parking fees by double the initial amount, new charges for garbage collection, fire certificates and inspection of dogs within the city.
The taxation will be made mandatory, with people living in suburbs charged higher that the ones living in ordinary common estates.
READ ALSO: Increased Taxation for Nairobians.
Under the new finance bill, the amount for taxation is estimated to be Ksh.400 for parking fees, Ksh, 2000 for a fire certificate, Ksh. 1000 for dog inspection and Ksh. 200-600 for garbage collection depending on the place of residence.
This means that owning pets will be much more expensive as compared to the past due to the induced fees. According to the County Clerk Assembly, the new law was already effective and it was just a matter of implementation before everything runs normally.
The County Clerk said,
“The laws were effective the day they were published and it is just a matter of putting them into effect, something that the administration is working on.”
Life in the city is already expensive enough, with high costs of living.
Transport to and from town is already high, and the prices of commodities are well exaggerated.
An addition of these taxes will increase poverty among the middle class as majority of their salaries will cater for these things.
Social media users reacted differently to the new laws, with a unanimous disapproval of the taxes implementation.
Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases.
News
Kenya- Tanzania Ties Strengthened with Four Peacocks.
President Uhuru made a private visit to Tanzania last month in an attempt to solidify the rocky relationship between the two countries through trade and building bridges.
Well, the trip has finally paid off as Tanzania’s President John Maguli sent four peacocks as a sign of good gesture with a warm message accompanying it.
The package containing the fancy birds were delivered on Friday morning by Tanzania’s High Commissioner Dr. Pindi Hazara who also bore the good will message from the President Magufuli.
Speaking while acknowledging the gifts and the good gesture, President Uhuru announced that the birds were a symbol of unity, peace and brotherliness that was being emphasized by the two leaders. He said,
“On behalf of Kenya and I, I receive this special gift in the spirit of brotherhood and friendship aimed to strengthen east Africa residents”.
This comes weeks after the existence of brutal tension between the two countries.
Initially, the enmity was based on music and art which later shifted to business.
Early in the year President Uhuru had declared free movement across the Kenyan borders for all east Africans, and they were allowed to trade, live and build homes in Kenya.
This was not taken well by some Kenyans as there were barely enough jobs for Kenyans in the country and businesses were stiff
READ ALSO: Jobless Kenneth Gets Endorsement for Government Position by Raila.
The matter escalated when Starehe MP Charles Njagua made careless xenophobic remarks that led to his arrest and detention for close to a week.
The war was further drone to social media where insults and comparisons of different types were hauled left, right and center.
The final nail on the coffin was during the AFCON games where Tanzania was up against Kenya.
Although the match ended with Kenya ahead of Tanzania, it was evident that it was more than a football tournament.
The president’s visit although private, aimed to strengthen ties and rebuild the long term relationship that had existed over the years.
President Magufuli’s gesture might have put the war to rest, by solidifying the relationship with the ornamental birds.
Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases.
News
Jesus Christ imposter in Kenya
An event depicted as “Jesus visits Kenya” trumpeted as a return of Christ, Michael Job, a man with long, flowing blonde hair, a goatee and wearing a white robe was on stage as thousands of Kenyans cheered.
The American ordained minister who runs Jesus Loves You Evangelistic Ministries in Florida, was pretending to be Jesus ended up going viral in Kenya and Africa, where he was accused of being an “imposter” and a “fake.”
READ ALSO: Kenya earns 44 billion shillings from first crude oil export
The clergyman responded to that deportation claims were fake, he pointed out that he is still in Kenya preaching in schools on a Facebook post.
“I dressed up as Jesus during these crusades my awesome friends and I performed many plays focusing on the life of Christ. Some people, known as “internet trolls”, have made false reports about me claiming to be Jesus, Jesus’ second coming starting in Kenya, me being found and worshipped in churches, and me being deported with pastors from the country, all of which are “fake news”,” he said.
Hey guys! Just to let you know there has been many false "fake news" reports here in Kenya about me. I just did 9 days…
Posted by Michael Job on Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases.