Kibra By Elections To Be Held On November 7th, IEBC Confirms

The By election for the Kibra seat will be held on November 7th. This is after an official gazette notice was issued by the IEBC after Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi declared the seat vacant.

”Following the Declaration of Vacancy in the office of Member of the National Assembly for Kibra Constituency vide a letter from the National Assembly Speaker received on Wednesday, 14th August 2019, there shall be a by-election for Kibra Constituency on Monday, 7th November 2019,” read the Gazette Notice.

IEBC will appoint the Returning and Deputy Returning Officers for the by- election on Monday.

According to the poll agency, the days for the nomination of political party candidates and independent candidates for the by-election shall be on September 9 and September 10.

Chebukati directed candidates to deliver their nomination papers to the Returning Officer at the place designated by the Commission.

READ ALSO:The Obama Who Wants To Run For Kibra MP Seat To Replace Ken Okoth

“Political parties intending to present candidates in this by-election shall, after its primaries resolve all intra-party disputes and submit the list of persons nominated to contest in this election to the Commission on or before the Tuesday, 3rd September 2019.”

“Disputes relating to or arising from the nominations shall be determined within ten (10) days of the lodging of the dispute with the Commission,” he advised.

The Gazette Notice gives public officers intending to contest in the by-elections seven days to resign from office.

Chebukati further said candidates intending to participate in the by-election as independent candidates should not have been members of any political party at least three months immediately before the date of the by-election.

“The Commission shall publish in the Gazette, the names and symbols of persons intending to contest in the by-election as independent candidates at least fourteen (14) days before the nomination day being on or before Monday, 26th August 2019,” he cautioned.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi last Wednesday declared Kibra parliamentary seat vacant following the death of MP Ken Okoth on July 26