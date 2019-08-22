Keroche CEO Tabitha Karanja Arrested By Flying Squad Officers

Keroche CEO Tabitha Karanja has been arrested by elite flying squad officers a day after the DPP Noordin Haji ordered for her arrest over tax evasion. Karanja was arrested on Thursday at the Keroche factories in Naivasha.

She was arrested after an 18-hour standoff alongside her husband Joseph Karanja, over allegations of tax evasion amounting to 14 billion shillings.

The dramatic arrest comes just a few days after another billionaire businessman Humphrey Kariuki was arrested over tax evasion amounting to 41 billion shillings. The tycoon was later freed on a cash bail of 11 million shillings.

According to an earlier statement by the DPP, the directors of Keroche Breweries were liable to 10 counts of tax fraud since 2005.

Noordin Haji revealed that Tabitha Karanja’s company evaded payment of 12.34 billion VAT stamp for their products such as crescent vodka. The company is also alleged to have evaded payment of excise duty that amounted to 2.1 billion shillings.

However, the Keroche CEO Tabitha Karanja had earlier dismissed the claims citing that it was inappropriate for the company to be subjected to humiliation and baseless claims which were propagated by the company’s competitors.

“As a local company, we have gone through numerous challenges and accusations which have falsely been propagated by our competitors,” said Tabitha.