Keroche Breweries CEO Tabitha Karanja Released On Ksh 10 Million Cash Bail

Embattled Keroche Breweries CEO Tabitha Karanja has been released on a cash bail of 10 million shillings.

Tabitha was arrested on Thursday alongside her husband in Naivasha, over allegations of tax evasion amounting to 14 billion shillings.

The Keroche CEO was granted the cash bail by Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi, on condition that it should be paid immediately. Her husband Joseph Karanja was however given a lenient cash bail of 2 million shillings due to his medical condition that required close monitoring by the doctors.

“Mr Karanja who is aged 71 is a senior citizen and it’s required that he receives proper care. In order not to curtail his ability to get the medical care he needs, he will be granted fair bail terms,” said Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi.

The two were represented by Siaya Senator and senior counsel James Orengo, who pleaded with the courts to be lenient on the ailing Mr Karanja.

“Mr Karanja has recently undergone surgery and police were able to release him last night before 10 pm. Despite his medical condition and the free bond he was granted he has still been able to appear in court,” said Orengo.

The pre-trial for the case will be held on the 24th of September, with the case set to be heard by Magistrate Martha Mutuku.