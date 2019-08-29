Connect with us
 

Health

Kenyans Raise Sh2.4 Million In An Hour During JKL For Bianca To Undergo Cancer Treatment

Wilma Njeri

Published

46 mins ago

on

bianca wambui

Kenyans on Wednesday evening raised Sh2.4 million for a cancer victim, Bianca Wambui who was a guest on JKL.

Bianca is a 13 year old girl who quit school because other children stayed away from for fear that she would “transmit cancer to them.”

Speaking to Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange, the victim said that she was diagnosed with breast cancer but could not raise the funds needed to undergo treatment.

Her family was only able to raise Sh12,000.

She would later get a mastectomy.

Nakaa nyumbani tu…ningependa kupona na nirudi shuleni…Niliacha kwenda shule…siwezi kwenda nikiwa hivi; wengine wanasema niko na titi moja na hawawezi cheza na mimi.

Naskia vibaya kwa sababu watoto shuleni wanasema nikiwakaribia nitawapea cancer…” an emotional Bianca said.

20 minutes into the show, the figure had risen to Sh503,500 and some thirty minutes later, to  Sh2,442,500.

Here are some comments from Kenyans online:

