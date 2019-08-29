Kenyans Raise Sh2.4 Million In An Hour During JKL For Bianca To Undergo Cancer Treatment

Kenyans on Wednesday evening raised Sh2.4 million for a cancer victim, Bianca Wambui who was a guest on JKL.

Bianca is a 13 year old girl who quit school because other children stayed away from for fear that she would “transmit cancer to them.”

Speaking to Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange, the victim said that she was diagnosed with breast cancer but could not raise the funds needed to undergo treatment.

Her family was only able to raise Sh12,000.

She would later get a mastectomy.

“Nakaa nyumbani tu…ningependa kupona na nirudi shuleni…Niliacha kwenda shule…siwezi kwenda nikiwa hivi; wengine wanasema niko na titi moja na hawawezi cheza na mimi.

Naskia vibaya kwa sababu watoto shuleni wanasema nikiwakaribia nitawapea cancer…” an emotional Bianca said.

20 minutes into the show, the figure had risen to Sh503,500 and some thirty minutes later, to Sh2,442,500.

Here are some comments from Kenyans online:

In less than 15 M Bianca Wambui is at 0.5M …Woooowww..Kenyans can be Kenyans when they decide.. Amazing..#Jklive — Mc Allano (@AllanoMc) August 28, 2019

#JKLive This young lady Bianca Wambui is so brave. May she live longest to see through her dreams. It pains me to see that at her age she is fighting a "Funds vs Treatment War". pic.twitter.com/W7uj1dtT6V — Obuya Snr (@ObuyaDan) August 28, 2019

Dear @nhifkenya, Let us help Bianca Wambui get treated. I am offering my @StateHouseKenya maintained NHIF cover. Allow me to add Bianca as my dependant tomorrow morning and we can have this young girl treated. Fair enough, NHIF #UHC #JKLive — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) August 28, 2019

Within a span of one hour,over half a million Kenya shillings was contributed for BIANCA WAMBUI to undergo cancer treatment. After she was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 13. The solidarity we have as Kenyans,is just overboard #JKLive pic.twitter.com/hxHoCnZEQn — Edwin Waithaka (@edwinwaithaka01) August 28, 2019

