Health
Ken Okoth rushed to ICU last night
Two weeks after making his first official appearance to the public after being away in France for five months seeking treatment ,Kibra Member of Parliament Ken Okoth was last night rushed to Nairobi Hospital’s ICU.
At the age of 41, Kibra MP who is one of the youngest Members of Parliament and a visionary, told Kenyans that he was managing colorectal cancer and will survive it
Last year, Okoth was put through vigorous treatment that involved combined radio and chemotherapy to avert the impending risk of organ failure.
The second-term MP revealed that he lost a lot of weight and had abdominal pains during that time.
He responded well, he says, but that was just the beginning of his long-term treatment. Considering his cancer was discovered at stage four, he will have to take medication for life – a tablet each day.
“I will be using chemotherapy tablets that I can take every morning. Because my disease was discovered at a very advanced stage; it cannot be cured. It can only be managed,” he says.
Health
Gambling addicts to receive rehabilitation services in Nairobi.
Anti-gambling clinics have been opened in Nairobi to curb the rising addiction to betting mainly affecting the youth. These clinics target to rehabilitate sports betting addicts and those who suspect they have a gambling problem.
“But now we want to open our health facilities and say if you have stress, you can get help. Counseling is not just for HIV,” said Stella Waruinge, City mental health coordinator at a conference in Nairobi Yesterday.
She addressed gambling addiction as a mental health issue and Head of mental health at the Ministry of Health Dr Simon Njuguna said 10 per cent of Kenyans suffer various mental health problems.
“It’s a major problem but the prevalence is similar to other parts of the world,” he said.
A recent GeoPoll survey of youth between the ages of 17-35 in sub-Saharan Africa, shows Kenya had the highest number of youth who were frequently gambling.
“When people lose bets every day, they need help because it affects them psychologically,” Waruinge said.
The services are available to anyone struggling with Gambling addiction ad can be sought from at Ngara and Kariobangi health centres and Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.
Health
University Student Dies From Botched Abortion.
Masinde Muliro University is at a loss after a student was found dead in her room.
The 22 year old was found lying in a pool of blood after botched abortion.
Students from the university affirmed that she had been ill for a few days and had checked into the hospital for treatment.
However, they did not think the ailment was very serious as she was her normal self for days before.
In her third year of Disaster Management Course, she was doing pretty well and very active during lectures with great performances.
Although the primary cause of her death is said to be abortion, police have launched investigations in details on the actions that led to the cause of her death.
Abortion is a topic that has been very debatable in the Kenyan history.
It is illegal in Kenya and any procurement of such is considered a constitutional breach.
However, there hospitals that still conduct the services illegally despite the health restrictions.
Youths and young people are more at risk of conducting abortions due to various reasons.
First, the society condemns teenage and early pregnancies that force these young ones to go for it as the way out.
Using illegal means is more risky as the people who conduct it are unqualified hence may go wrong leading to deaths.
The most recent case of abortion gone bad featured a Human rights activist in Kibera.
It was alleged that she died due to too much bleeding caused by botched abortion.
Abortion is thus a very sensitive topic thus needs proper debates for a way forward or else majority of other young people will keep losing their lives on the same.
Health
Naivas supermarket Ensures safe meat for customers
Following the trending meat expose, retail chain Naivas has issued a guarantee that their meat is safe for human consumption.
Naivas Chief Commercial Officer Willy Kimani led journalists on a tour to their Mombasa road based distribution centre where meat is stored and processed for supplying to various outlets.
Kimani has assured Naivas customers on the safety of their meat, adding that the retailer has a state-of-the-art cold room storage facility hence there is no need to use chemicals for preservation.
“We do not condone or encourage the use of any chemical substances to preserve the meat sold in our butcheries across all our 53 stores,” he asserted.
Kimani said the retailer has invested heavily to ensure that they have a cold room in all their outlets, and a fleet of cold transport trucks to ensure that all their meat is preserved at the right temperature to ensure quality.
The Ministry of Health has also directed County Governments to scale up and prioritize the implementation of health measures that are aimed at safeguarding the public health safety.
Health
ANOTHER FIRST FOR MACHAKOS AS BRAIN SURGERY IS CARRIED OUT
Today we marked another significant milestone in Machakos County when the investment my Government has put on health care paid off with the county’s first Neurosurgery.
The procedure, successfully performed on 52 years old Henry Mutinda was conducted this morning and the patient is recovering at the HDU ward at Machakos Level 5 hospital.
The entire procedure and subsequent treatments are free of charge under our universal health care program.
I am pleased that the hospital has modern theaters, an international style ICU and facilities that match some of the best hospitals in the world.
My plan is to transform our healthcare facilities to provide quality and efficient health services comparable to those found the the developed world. We have the will, the know how and the resources.
I congratulate my leadership in the ministry of health and the medical personnel for a job well done. I especially recognize the following heroes involved in the surgery:
Theatre manager: Halima Adan.
Neuro surgeon: Dr Sam Njiru
Assistant surgeon: Dr Doreen Mirowba
Anesthesiologist: Dr Wairimu Mwaura
Circulating Nurse: Caroline Mutisya
Scrub Nurse: Grace Mwende
Recovery Nurse: Christine Kyongo
Environment attendants: Judy Mueni &
Musembi Mulinge
Thank you for a job well done.
Dr. Alfred N. Mutua, EGH
Governor of Machakos