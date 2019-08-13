JSC send 30 shortlisted lawyers names to President Uhuru

In a statement on Tuesday, the Chief Justice David Maraga said following a vacancy announcement on February 22, 229 applications were received for the Environment court positions and 160 for the Labour court.

Interviews were conducted between July 9 and August 8 with only 63 and 29 applicants were shortlisted for the Environment and Labour court positions respectively.

The successful applicants shortlisted for the Labour court jobs include: Jacob Kariuki, Christine Baari, Jemimah Wanza, Annah Ngibuini, Bernard Matanga and Stella Rutto.

Others are Kebira Ocharo, Harrison Ogweno, Agnes Kitiku and David Nderitu.

The Labour court is also of the same status as the High Court.

For the Environment court, the judges shortlisted include Joseph Oguttu Mboya, Lucas Naikuni, Michael Mwanyale, Evans Makori, Eda Dena, Lilian Kimani and Joseph Kamau.

Others are Karoph Wabwoto, Anne Yatich, Maxwell Gicheru, Anne Mogeni, Fred Nyagaka, Christopher Kyania and David Mugo.

Judith Cheruiyot, Lynette Omollo, Emmanuel Washe, Annet Nyukuri, Theresa Murigi and Esther Asati have also been recommended for the job.