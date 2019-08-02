Joyce Laboso Was Like My Own Daughter- Raila Odinga

ODM Leader has passionately described the relationship between him and the late Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso. Odinga reminisced how close they have been with the family since the passing of Lona Laboso, whom he inducted into politics. Raila was speaking during the funeral service of the late governor in Bomet.

After she ditched the ODM for URP, Raila confessed it was so hard for him and Laboso to meet eye to eye considering the political dynamics of the country. However, the two would have an ample time to speak at length in the US in 2016 during the Democratic National Convention.

“Laboso won the Sotik seat again with URP, but it was very hard for us to meet eye to eye for she belonged to the opponent’s party. During the Democratic Party convention when Hillary was being elected as the party’s candidate we shared a special bond away from Kenya,” he said.

He explained at one time during their conversation he even told Laboso he could one day be in a position to be the president if she put her mind to it.

“One day I see you doing a speech as the President of the Republic of Kenya. In Kenya, I can’t talk to you at length but here we can talk,” Raila told Laboso in the US.

Also present in Bomet were President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto all of whom eulogized Laboso as a rare leader and one of a kind. Governor Laboso passed on Monday from ovarian cancer at the Nairobi Hospital. She will be laid to rest tomorrow at her home in Fort Tenan.