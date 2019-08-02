News
Joyce Laboso Was Like My Own Daughter- Raila Odinga
ODM Leader has passionately described the relationship between him and the late Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso. Odinga reminisced how close they have been with the family since the passing of Lona Laboso, whom he inducted into politics. Raila was speaking during the funeral service of the late governor in Bomet.
After she ditched the ODM for URP, Raila confessed it was so hard for him and Laboso to meet eye to eye considering the political dynamics of the country. However, the two would have an ample time to speak at length in the US in 2016 during the Democratic National Convention.
READ ALSO:We Will Lay Governor Laboso To Rest In Kisumu At Her Home In Koru, Says Her Husband
“Laboso won the Sotik seat again with URP, but it was very hard for us to meet eye to eye for she belonged to the opponent’s party. During the Democratic Party convention when Hillary was being elected as the party’s candidate we shared a special bond away from Kenya,” he said.
He explained at one time during their conversation he even told Laboso he could one day be in a position to be the president if she put her mind to it.
“One day I see you doing a speech as the President of the Republic of Kenya. In Kenya, I can’t talk to you at length but here we can talk,” Raila told Laboso in the US.
Also present in Bomet were President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto all of whom eulogized Laboso as a rare leader and one of a kind. Governor Laboso passed on Monday from ovarian cancer at the Nairobi Hospital. She will be laid to rest tomorrow at her home in Fort Tenan.
Business
Kenya earns 44 billion shillings from first crude oil export
“We are now an oil exporter.” President Kenyatta shared the news on a precise twitter post after Kenya’s first oil shipment of 200,000 barrels on Thursday afternoon.
Our first deal was concluded this afternoon with 200,000 barrels at a price of 12 million US dollars,” said President Kenyatta as he chaired a cabinet meeting yesterday.
He went on to express his confidence that the oil trade exported would help grow the economy and end poverty.
Since Kenya’s first discovery of oil deposits in 2012, explorations have continued in the Lake Turkana Basin with more deposits being reported.
The oil production statistics were disclosed by London-based Tullow Oil, which has exploration and oilfields in Turkana. Tullow Oil estimated some probable 560 million barrels in probable reserves.
News
Ann Nthumbi Gets Her Way As Ken Okoth’s Family Meets Her Demands, MP To Be Interred As Planned
Nominated MCA Ann Nthumbi has finally had things her way as Ken Okoth’s Family cede to her demands. Her lawyers and that of Ken Okoth family have signed an agreement of mutual consent to allow the burial of the deceased MP as planned. The consent also has been signed by Monica Okoth, the wife of late Kibra MP, and Anne Thumbi, The family was represented by lawyer Edwin Sifuna whereas MCA Nthumbi was presented by lawyer Edwin Monari.
Among the things they have come into agreement is having the samples of DNA taken from MP Okoth’s remains at the Lee Funeral Home, in presence of two pathologists, for the family and of the MCA. The samples will be used to ascertain whether the 5 year old boy is truly the MP’s son.
‘“I am happy there is light at the end of the tunnel, we are proceeding to Lee Funeral home to clear all pending issues. Sample of DNA are being taken between now and 4pm and Jayden has been allowed to be part of the burial programme,” said Lawyer Sifuna who is also the ODM Secretary General.
READ ALSO: Celebrating the Life of a Hero.
On Thursday, Ann Nthumbi sued Ken Okoth’s mother Angelina Okoth and his wife Monica for preventing her and her son from being part of the MP’s final rites. Ann claimed her son was not allowed in being part of his father’s send off ceremony and wanted the burial or cremation of the body stopped before her demands were fully met.
Earlier on, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko had made damning allegations on how he was the one responsible of hooking up the MCA with Ken Okoth. Sonko claimed, Ann Nthumbi used to work at the Sonko Rescue Team where she was a nurse. It is from a free medical camp held in Kibra jointly with Ken Okoth that the MP met Ann. It is from there that the two fell in love and produced a baby boy, Jayden Okoth.
News
Court Dismisses Hate Speech Case Against Moses Kuria
Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has no case to answer in a case in which he is said to have uttered inciting utterances against ODM leader Raila Odinga and his wife Ida Odinga, a Milimani Court has ruled.
Delivering the ruling, Chief magistrate Francis Andayi dismissed the hate speech charges against the legislator noting that the prosecution could not authenticate the evidential video clip.
Mr Andayi also said that the prosecution could not get a translator to give the real meaning of the Kikuyu words uttered by Kuria.
Read: Ruto Tells Off Uhuru for the first time, over 2022 Politics
“The video was purely in Kikuyu and the prosecution failed to avail a Kikuyu translator,” Andayi said.
The charges against the lawmaker who is poised to vie for the presidency in 2022 state that on September 5, 2017, at Wangige market in Kiambu county, he used abusive words that were intended to cause physical injury to a person.
The legislator was arrested on September 11, 2017, after police completed the investigation but was later relaesed on a Sh300,000 bail which the court ordered be returned to him.
Read Also: Thief Tenders Apology after Finding No Cash in a Church
Kuria is said to have shared the remarks on his Facebook page. He said, “Kiambu has spoken. They have said Wembe ni ule ule. Wangige and Kiambu people are seething with anger. One million of their votes were cancelled by four people,” read the post.
He has in the past been acquitted thrice of the same charges.
Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases.
News
Police Hunting For Politician Following Sh100 Million Fake Cash Discovery In Home
Police are looking for a politician after a raid on his house at Elgon View Estate led to the discovery of fake local and foreign currency worth Sh100 million.
The politician has been identified as Peter Sitati who in the last general election unsuccessfully vied for Webuye West parliamentary seat.
Read: Trump starts ICE Deportations on Sunday fearing he might lose Election
The home was raided after an unidentified woman filed a complaint accusing Sitati of conning her of Sh600,000.
Sitati is said to have had a female accomplice who is also missing.
During the raid, the property caretaker was arrested.
Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases.