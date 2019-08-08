John Njiraini pulls out of NLC chairperson race

Former Kenya Revenue Authority Commissioner-General John Njiraini has withdrawn his candidature for the National Land Commission (NLC) chairperson position.

In a letter addressed to the selection committee, Njiraini said he is opting out of the race for personal reasons.

Njiraini was among 11 other shortlisted candidates in the race to succeed Mohammed Swazuri whose tenure ended in February this year.

Njiraini, who had sat at the helm of KRA for two 3 year terms left in June this year after his term expired.

The remaining candidates include; Former Nyeri MP Esther Murugi, Mwenda Makathimo (Executive Director of the Land Development & Governance Institute); prominent lawyer Gershom Otachi; Naomi Wagereka (former Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Chairperson); Robert Kilimo, Patrick Adolowa, Humphrey Njuguna, Paul Wambua, Tiyah Ali (Isiolo County MP) and Gershom Bw’Omanwa.

NLC is mandated with managing public land on both national and county government,drafting land policies, advising government on registration of land titles and investigating land related complaints.