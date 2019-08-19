Joash Onyango Scoops MVP Award for last season(2017/2018)

Gor Mahia defender Joash Onyango, the rock behind K’Ogalo as they defended the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) title has been named the 2019 Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Player of the Year.

The 26 year old was also in the Harambee Stars squad that took part in the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The centre-back went home with a cool Sh. 1 million in prize money accompanied by a 55-inch smart television and a glittering trophy in a ceremony held on Monday night.

The former Western Stima defender beat Francis Kahata and Enosh Ochieng to the award.

Onyango was the biggest winner of the night after also bagging the Defender of the Year award

The new Young Player award went to striker David Majak of Tusker FC, flooring Nzoia Sugar’s Jackson Dwang, who was second, while Daniel Sakari of Kakamega Homeboyz took third place.

Other players who worn various award include:

MVP: Joash Onyango -Gor Mahia

Golden Glove; 1.Faruk Shikalo (Bandari), 2. Justine Ndikumana (Sofapaka), 3.Samuel Odhiambo (Western Stima);

Defender, 1.Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Kelvin Wesonga (Sony Sugar), Brian Otieno (Bandari FC).

Midfielder; 1.Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia), Abdalla Hassan (Bandari FC), Cliff Nyakeya (Mathare United);

Golden Boot:1.Enosh Ochieng 20 goals (Ulinzi Stars), Allan Wanga 18 goals (Kakamega Homeboyz), Umaru Kasumba 17 goals (Sofapaka).

New Young Player, 1.David Majaka (Tusker FC), Jackson Dwang (Nzoia FC), Daniel Sakari (Kakamega Homeboyz),

Coach of the year; 1.Hassan Oktay (Gor Mahia), Bernard Mwalala (Bandari FC), John Baraza (Sofapaka).