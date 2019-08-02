Jesus Christ imposter in Kenya

Nairobi’s Governor Mike Sonko has by passed MCAs in budget by commending the new law on taxes and levies.

Through a press statement, the Governor has gazetted a commencement date where all the taxes introduced this year will be effective bypassing County Assembly’s debate.

These new laws indicate more burden for Nairobians with expectations of more fees that were to be effective from 19th July 2019.

Although the implementation is yet to be emphasized, the by-passing of the MCA’s is an indication of progress.

The new laws detail an increment of parking fees by double the initial amount, new charges for garbage collection, fire certificates and inspection of dogs within the city.

The taxation will be made mandatory, with people living in suburbs charged higher that the ones living in ordinary common estates.

READ ALSO: Increased Taxation for Nairobians.

Under the new finance bill, the amount for taxation is estimated to be Ksh.400 for parking fees, Ksh, 2000 for a fire certificate, Ksh. 1000 for dog inspection and Ksh. 200-600 for garbage collection depending on the place of residence.

This means that owning pets will be much more expensive as compared to the past due to the induced fees. According to the County Clerk Assembly, the new law was already effective and it was just a matter of implementation before everything runs normally.

The County Clerk said,

“The laws were effective the day they were published and it is just a matter of putting them into effect, something that the administration is working on.”

Life in the city is already expensive enough, with high costs of living.

Transport to and from town is already high, and the prices of commodities are well exaggerated.

An addition of these taxes will increase poverty among the middle class as majority of their salaries will cater for these things.

Social media users reacted differently to the new laws, with a unanimous disapproval of the taxes implementation.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases.