Intensified Feud as Ugandan Police Arrest Six Kenyans and Destroy their Boats.

Uproar was raised in Homabay County after the Ugandan police arrested six fishermen and confiscated their boats while fishing at Lake Victoria.

According to the authorities, the fishermen were allegedly apprehended for trespassing into foreign waters and were later detained Hama Island in Uganda.

The chairman of the Beach Unit Semekiah Mamra affirmed the happenings and detailed the incidence before and after arrest adding that two fishing boats and gears were also destroyed.

“The Uganda security officers took our colleagues and snatched fish of an unknown value. We are calling on the government to intervene and solve the situation as we can do very little about the matter,” said Mamra.

Mbita Sub-County police however said that he was yet to receive an official statement regarding the same, although he had heard people talk and discuss the incident.

The war on fishermen in the Kenya Uganda border has been in existence since the identification of Migingo Island with both parties claiming ownership.

The Island brought disparities of ownership in the two countries, with the Presidents taking sides.

Previously, there were Kenyan fishermen who were also arrested and sent away from the Island with reasons associated to trespass.

Another incident also involved Kenyan cattle that were grazing before being taken away and owners chased.

Last week, Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo shone light on the matter asking the Interior CS Fred Matiang’i to deploy more police officers in the area to counter attack the Ugandan Patrol.

“We don’t see Kenya Police Officers patrolling the border and waters like the Ugandan police. We therefore request the Interior CS to illuminate more on the matter and save out Kenyan fishermen from the tragedies,” said Millie.

This is not the first time Kenyans have been arrested and disgraced in their own country and we hope the situation will be solved.

