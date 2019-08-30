Comedian Inspekta Mwala Speaks Out After Tragic Road Accident

Comedian and radio host Davis Mwabili alias Inspekta Mwala has finally spoken about reports that he hit and killed on the spot a pedestrian in Kaloleni, Kilifi county on Monday.

Replying to a tweet by a local media, Mwala apologized to the family of the deceased, Samwel Mwaki but asked Kenyans to refrain from labeling him a “killer.”

“Am sorry for what happened and pole to the family, ” he wrote.

“If am a killer then I would have joined Al Shabab, my point is… lets b constructive guys some of our pple are dying of hunger and hamjaichangamkia hivi,,,waaah lets sitdown n think (sic),” he continued.

The father of the deceased did however note that he is looking for legal representation to help put together a case against the actor.

Mr Alex Mangi told the blog that the funny man is yet to apologize to the family in person.

“We are now looking for a lawyer to represent us in court. Sadly, Mwala is yet to communicate with us despite killing our son, who has left behind a young wife and a child,” Mr Mangi is quoted by the blog.

Mwala was arrested on Monday and released on a Sh40,000 police bond pending investigations.

Police have indicated that the media personality was driving while under the influence of alcohol and will face causing death by dangerous driving charge.

He might also face another count of drunk driving.

