ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru Announces Phone Number One Can Call To Get Census Updates

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has released a hotline number where one can be able to get updates on the Census exercise that is set to kick off on the 24th of August 2019 and end on 31st August.

The CS announced that a designated hotline and communication centre had been set up by the government to ensure citizens are updated of the important exercise.

The special hotline number, 0-800-221020, will purposefully be used to relay and update information concerning census only.

Joe Mucheru stated that daily updates will be done at 10 am by the official government spokesman Col Cyrus Oguna and the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics Director General Zachary Mwangi. The updates will be issued from the census communication centre at Teleposta Towers.

The CS also took time to clarify emerging links between the concluded Huduma Namba process and the census exercise set to kick off in a few days.

“The census process is distinctly different from the Huduma Namba registration. Huduma Namba involved registering people using biometric data so that we can have identification information on our citizens. Census is very different because what we are doing is enumerating information that will be used for government planning in the next 10 years,” clarified the CS.

A day ago, Interior CS Fred Matiang’ i ordered the closure of bars and other entertainment joints from Saturday 5 pm till Sunday, the official first two days of the census in a bid to ensure everybody takes part in the exercise.