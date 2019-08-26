I won’t Beg Raila To Support Me In 2022, Says Kalonzo.

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoko has affirmed his quest to run for President in 2022 with or without the support of opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Musyoka made these remarks while attending a burial of one of an MPs father.

Joyce Kamene’s father, Mr. David Makumbi had passed on and was being buried with an appearance of other dignitaries.

“I am ready to fight it all out with my opponents for the top seat without begging for support and back up,” said Wiper Leader.

Ukambani leaders have been on the news and very vocal about Kalonzo Musyoka’s role in Government even though he was appointed the new South Sudan Special Peace Envoy.

According to the vocal leaders, Musyoka has been patient enough and pledged his support to other leaders, and it is time for the leaders to pay back.

Among the leaders in attendance of the burial were former Senator Johnstone Muthama, Patrick Makau MP Mavoko, Joshua Kimilu MP Kaiti and Robert Mbui for Kathiani.

These MPs urged and pressurized the Wiper Leader to negotiate for nothing less than the top seat adding that he was the most suitable.

“We already have a presidential candidate. We are just looking for a running mate,” said Kimilu.

Over the years Kalonzo has grown politically first by being the 10th Vice President of Kenya to being a running mate in different parties.

He has garnered respect across the country although he encumbered some controversies.

He is famously referred as the ‘water melon’ due to his disappearing nature and actions of zooming out of huge plans.

The most controversial one was during the Mock Swearing in of Raila Odinga as the people president where the Wiper Leader allegedly went into hiding after sensing danger.

He was among the major principles of NASA and his presence was highly important.

However, he bore a cold feet and disappeared only to reappear later with unjustifiable excuses.

He has made many political allies and enemies too, including Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua whom they don’t see eye to eye.

He was also allegedly involved in some beef with Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu although they made up after Ngilu ate the humble pie and apologized to him, making them best of friends.

With his chameleon nature, Musyoka lost support from a few Kenyans but regained it after Raila cleared the air.

The Ukambani leaders are in Support of the Kalonzo Presidency, with many terming it as the best decision for Kenyans.

