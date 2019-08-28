I Knelt Before Raila Odinga As A Sign Of Respect, DJ Kriss Darlin Reveals

Reggae DJ Chrispinus Odhiambo aka Kriss Darlin has explained why he knelt before ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking during an interview on Radio Maisha, the Kibra MP seat aspirant stated that he knelt out of respect for ‘Baba’, adding that people have different ways of showing respect.

“That was my way of showing respect as I asked for his blessings in this journey.

“I am a Christian and only God should be worshiped. Do you ask for blessings from your parents in an upright position? You have to humble yourself,” he remarked.

Kriss Darlin knelt before Odinga on Sunday during a public rally at Kamukunji grounds where ODM unveiled candidates seeking the party’s ticket to run for the Kibra seat left vacant after the demise of Ken Okoth.

During the rally, the DJ also stated that he would defend Odinga in parliament since there are many young leaders who are fighting him.

“I have heard that there are many young men in Parliament fighting Baba (Raila), allow me as their fellow youth to go fight them in there as you wait to fight in 2022,” he said. Jubilee is expected to face off with ODM in the November 7th by-election.

In a statement issued on Monday, Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju said the party had resolved to take part in the Kibra by-election “following consultations within the party leadership.”

“Following consultations within the party leadership with respect to Kibra Constituency, we would like to communicate to our membership that the Jubilee Party will be fielding a candidate in the forthcoming Kibra Constituency by-election,” said Tuju.

“Our analysis and consultations confirm that our Jubilee Party is competitive enough inthe forthcoming political contest.”

Candidates wishing to vie for the seat on the Jubilee ticket have been asked to forward their applications to the National Elections Board.

On Sunday, at Kamukunji grounds during a rally, Raila Odinga ruled out direct nomination for the ODM candidate in the by-election set for Thursday, November 7. Mr Odinga also noted that the orange party will conduct its nomination exercise on August 31, before submitting its nominee to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) by September 3, 2019.

He however, said that not all the aspirants will participate in the primaries as they will be subjected to a thorough vetting process that will see non-loyalists weeded out.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) made the announcement on Monday, August 19, through a gazette notice.

The commission stated that political parties have until August 26 to submit names of candidates set to participate in party nominations.

Addressing residents, Odinga said that ODM will hold its primaries on August 31.

Some of the candidates eying the seat include gender expert Sigar Agumba, who is currently Kibra organising secretary for ODM, party’s National Youth Coordinator Benson Musungu and MP Okoth’s personal secretary Samuel Ogweno Othoo.

Two women have also expressed interest in the post, including Melvin Moraa (ODM) and Ukweli party’s Editar Ochieng, founder of the Feminist for Peace Rights and Justice Centre.

Others include Toi Ogola, Brian Owino, Obaricks Ochieng, John Milla, Anyinga Junior, Patrick Lumumba, Faiz Ochieng and Mohamed Gore, all seeking ODM ticket.

