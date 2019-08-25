I Have No Political Friends Other Than The People Of Kenya, Uhuru Says

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday said he has no political friends and that he is focused on improving the lives of Kenyans. While speaking at the burial of Benga Superstar John DeMathew in Gatanga, the president said he does not care who is caught up in his war against corruption.

”We shall keep that vow because I personally have no friends other than the people of Kenya. I am also not seeking re-election and don’t care who is caught in the mix,” he said.

Ruto’s allies are on record accusing his administration of waging a selective war against corruption.Earlier at the Christ is the Answer Ministries (Citam) 60 years celebrations in Nairobi, the Head of State lashed out at people fanning ethnic divisions.

READ ALSO:Uhuru, Raila Planning A Joint Jubilee-ODM Nationwide Tours To Popularize BBI Proposals

“You hear some people out there say, ooh fulani mrudi kwenyu na nyinyi mrudi kwenyu. Kwenu ni wapi? Kwenyu ni mahali mwenyezi mungu amekuweka katika taifa letu la Kenya. Huko ndiko kwenyu.”

This was an apparent jibe at DP Ruto’S men, Ruto was present at the event. On Tuesday, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei was arrested on claims of inciting his constituents against the DP’s political rivals. He denied the allegations.

READ ALSO:We’ll not walk with you Ruto , whoever is lying to you should retreat Kingi warns

Also at the Citam event, President Kenyatta said Kenyans have a duty to amend contentious sections of the Constitution. He added that Kenyans cannot sit and pretend all was well and wait for God to solve their problems.

“The only thing that will be safe guard us is ensuring we have a Constitution that respects, that stands for the rights and believes of all 42 tribes,” he said.

READ ALSO:Raila Dismisses Punguza Mizigo Bill In Turkana, Says It Cant Solve Kenya’s Problems

Politicians leaning towards the DP have been against any move to ammend the constitution saying it is out of selfish interests, to give few people positions. President Uhuru’s statements are seen as an endorsement to a referendum which DP Ruto is against.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases.