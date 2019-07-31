I give you the power to read !

It was a festive event as Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology celebrated its 33rd graduation on June 21st. 118 PhD students were conferred with the degrees in different fields.

Many Kenyans questioned the legitimacy of these degrees, saying most PhD s were from the business field yet the university majors on technology.

The complaints reached the Commission for University Education (CUE) which started an investigation into the 118 PhD s. The report from the commission is now a source of worry for the graduates.

Many of these graduates risk losing their degrees after the investigation revealed irregularities in the processes leading to graduation.

The commission has said that the university’s standards and regulations were violated in the acquisition of these degrees.

The report also revealed poor monitoring of student’s progress during training, non-adherence to university statutes in allocating supervisors, the poor constitution of boards of examiners and lack of evidence of supervision.

The commission has now directed the university to review all the PhD s awarded in the last three graduations. Additionally,the university senate has been given 3 months to review the 118 PhD s awarded on June 21 to come up with proof of why the PhD s should be upheld.

