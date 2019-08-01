High School Students Arrested After Fond Drunk and in Possession of Bhang.

At least 20 students have been arrested in Machakos County for having been in possession of bhang and behaving indecently while drunk.

The impromptu search was instigated by the area chief which led to the discovery of 24 rolls of bhang and bottles of second generation alcohol.

Additional information indicated that the students had the recurring behavior of acting rowdy in public, drinking and smoking different substances.

The neighbors then took the mandate upon themselves and tipped the police on their whereabouts hence their arrest.

It is a holiday season where schools are on break for holidays.

This opportunity some students misuse and engage in indecent activities that put their education and future at risk.

Some of the students were still in their school uniforms, a mistake that later linked them to their various schools.

The parents of the students were notified as well as their schools, with majority of them confessing to have fallen into peer pressure.

Although they are still in the police cells to be charged tomorrow, the police officers issued a warning against school going students who engage in illegal activities during school holidays.

The warning was stern with promises of not sparing anyone if caught.

Ideally, the people responsible to have sold drugs and alcohol to the students were arrested for selling to underage school going children.

The public were also asked to report any activities involving children especially students in a bid to save their education.