Harambee Stars held Taifa Stars to a draw in 1st leg match
The Kenyan side under coach Sebastien Migne managed to register a 0-0 draw in the away fixture played in Dar es Salaam, leaving the Taifa Stars with a tough task in the return leg in Nairobi on August 4.
the inexperienced side at the international stage, ensured the Harambee Stars kept a slim advantage ahead of the second leg to be staged in Nairobi next weekend.
Stars will need any kind of win in the return tie in Nairobi to progress to the second and final qualification against Sudan round while a 0-0 draw will send the game to penalties.
We came here with a very depleted squad, a team that was very young and getting a draw is good for us,” Kenya captain Odhiambo said in an interview after the match.
The Kariobangi sharks keeper John Oyemba kept his side in the game after pulling off a number of saves to deny the Tanzanian side an advantage.
“We will give our best and get the win which can take us to the next stage. We fought here and managed to get a draw and we can do the same but get the win which we need to progress.” said the Kenyan skipper
The second leg will take place at Moi Stadium, Kasarani on Sunday, with ticket prices going at Ksh 100.
Morning Train Breakdown Leaves Passengers Stranded.
Train transport is among the major forms of transport for commuters in Nairobi especially in the morning.
This is because it is less expensive and faster as there are no traffic jams on the railways as compared to roads.
Commuters in Embakasi were today left stranded after the train developed mechanical problems forcing them to use alternative means.
The train which usually passes via Jogoo road through to Embakasi before picking passengers forced majority of the users to use the bus when going to work.
The early morning schedule was commenced to aid in early traffic and help worker’s get to work on time.
The schedule has worked effectively for a certain period of time easing on traffic and costing less.
The area in the morning was crowded by pedestrians who were walking to find alternative means while others scrambled for the available seats in the buses.
This is not the first time the commuter train has inconvenienced customers as two weeks ago, a cargo train had knocked over another bus in the same Embakasi Estate.
Although there were no people reported to have been injured, the inconvenience caused affected transport in a major way by causing a huge traffic jam.
The Kenya Railways offered a public apology on the same stating that the train had developed mechanical problems assuring Kenyans that they were working with their power to revive the services back to normal.
However, the social media users were not having the apology and each expressed their disappointment and displeasure.
Boy kills stepfather over plate of food
A 15-year-old boy stabbed his 50 years-old stepfather Joel Kipngetich to death in Chepkoin village Belgut Constituency over a plate of super.
Police reports claim that after committing the crime, the minor ran from the scene of crime and attempted to take his own life in a hideout to avoid arrest.
“Around 10 Pm Sunday, the deceased picked a quarrel with his stepson over supper and the angry minor, in turn, picked a machete and fatally slashed the old man in the chest,” Belgut OCPD Phillip Okello said.
Joel was found in a pool of blood by neighbors with a deep cut on his upper chest caused by a sharp object He was rushed to Sosiot hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The 15 year old standard six pupil, was arrested hours later in a nearby village where he had fled to and swallowed an acaricide in attempt to commit suicide in attempt to commit suicide. The boy is currently in police custody awaiting his court trial.
The body of the deceased was moved to Kericho county hospital to await postmortem and burial arrangements. said Mr. Okello
Ticket prices for Harambee Stars – Tanzania match slashed
Football Kenya Federation (fkf) has slashed ticket prices for CHAN Qualifiers return leg clash pitting Kenya’s Harambee Stars and Tanzania Taifa Stars on Sunday 4th August 2019
The gate charges that were earlier on going for 200/= will now be available for just 100/= with the Federation aiming at a full support for Harambee Stars.
In his tweet the FKF boss Nick Mwendwa also affirmed to the latest development with his tweet stating:
“Harambee stars VS Taifa stars…Kasarani sunday 4th …4pm. Mia kila mahali ! Yaani KES 100 to sit anywhere. Let’s do this Kenya”.
Stars are expected back in the country later in the day and will head straight for residential camping. The winner will face Sudan in the final round of the Qualifiers.