Governor Waiguru Leads Embrace Movement In Kilifi, Vows To Continue Supporting Uhuru And Raila

Kirinyaga Governor is unapologetic about her open love for President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga. She is one of the leading luminaries for the Embrace Movement. The movements is a women political outfit supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga, Waiguru led thousands of women in Kilifi for the Embrace rally at the famous Karisa Maitha grounds.

”As the women of Kenya we are unapologetic for our support of the handshake and the peace between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga. Kenyan women have said never again shall the country fight or go to violence becasue of politics of division,” Waiguru said.

Arrival at KILIFI. The live and the Dance 😍 #EmbraceInKilifi pic.twitter.com/3jUShvY8dv — Lags, HSC 🇸🇴 (@langmei_) August 30, 2019

Embrace Movement is at the forefront in supporting the BBI plus its recommendations to change the constitution. The group argues, amendments on the country’s laws will ensure an expanded executive which will accommodate all Kenyan women and put them in high positions.

Over 37 MPs from across the political divide attended the Kilifi rally. The MPs drawn from ODM, Jubilee, Wiper and KANU parties hit out at those they claimed are hell bent on propagating politics of exclusivity at the expense of politics of inclusivity. They also too issue with the Punguza Mizigo initiative, by Thirdway Alliance leader Ekuru Aukot, saying it does not represent the interests of Kenyan women.

Joined fellow members of team Embrace Kenya for a colorful event in Kilifi County. Embrace is always about peace, cohesion and inclusivity; as advocated for by spirit of the Handshake.#EmbraceInKilifi pic.twitter.com/zyo06wSUGV — Anne Waiguru (@AnneWaiguru) August 30, 2019

” We reject proposals to ammend the constitution which will not address the gender inequality gap in the country. Women are tired of being given crumbs, we want the whole meal in that table of men. It is for this reason that we will oppose the Punguza Mizigo Initiative being floated around,” said Homabay Women Rep Gladys Wanga.

Among leaders present were MPs Mishi Mboko, Sabina Chege, Naisuda Leisdua, Rosa Buyu, Gladys Wangu, Kilifi Women Rep Getrude Mwambeyu, Beatrice Elachi, Rachel Shebesh, Judith Sijeny, Florence Mutua among others.

