Governor Alfred Mutua Orders Closure Of Bars And Entertainment Joints During Census

Machakos County Governor Dr Alfred Mutua has issued an order requiring all entertainment and alcoholic joints in his county to remain closed during this year’s census.

The governor issued the order on Monday, insisting the closure of bars and entertainment joints on 24th and 25th August, to enable the accurate collection of data during the census exercise.

The census activity will kick off on the 24th of August 2019 and end on 31st August.

Governor Mutua’s order extends to open-air markets, construction sites, factories and shops.

“Bars and other entertainment joints that predominantly sell alcohol should be closed from 6 am Saturday until 6 pm Sunday 25th August. All markets and shops to close by 5 pm on Saturday and reopen at 9 am on Sunday. Factories and construction sites should also close from midday on Saturday and reopen on Monday at 6 am,” said Mutua.

The governor also urged residents who work and live outside the county to travel back home to the county for the census, insisting that it was important in aiding the allocation of funds and development of funding.

Mutua further issued a stern warning to those who were planning to disregard the orders, insisting that heavy punitive actions such as cancellation of business permits, fines and arrests would befall them.