Government Targets More CSs For Arrest as War on Corruption Intensifies

Reports are emerging more Cabinet Secretaries are being targeted for arrest on the raging war on corruption. The two Cabinet Secretaries were also adversely mentioned in the Aror and Kimwarer Dam scandal, and they could be arrested anytime from today. It is believed the DPP, Noordin Hajji is preparing a charge sheet which, once ready will see him go full hog on the two CSs.

“At least two CSs are under active probe that may lead to their removal from Government through the courts if the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji agrees with the investigators. That is one of the reasons the President has to wait,” disclosed a source aware of the matter.

It is from this reason that President Uhuru Kenyatta put on hold the decision to reshuffle his Cabinet. He is waiting for the investigations to be complete so that he can reorganize government with new faces and fresh individuals not implicated in graft.

The direction war on corruption has taken is a vicious one and pundits believe it is going leave many bruised, plus a lot of friendships broken. Observers say, Uhuru has been emboldened with Rail Odinga’s presence by his side and he has the political insulation he needs to viciously fight the cartels.

“It was supposed to be an overhaul. There were some technicalities in relation to the ongoing cases with the various investigating agencies,” disclosed an insider within the presidency, on President Uhuru’s plans on restructuring government.