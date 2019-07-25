News
Government Targets More CSs For Arrest as War on Corruption Intensifies
Reports are emerging more Cabinet Secretaries are being targeted for arrest on the raging war on corruption. The two Cabinet Secretaries were also adversely mentioned in the Aror and Kimwarer Dam scandal, and they could be arrested anytime from today. It is believed the DPP, Noordin Hajji is preparing a charge sheet which, once ready will see him go full hog on the two CSs.
“At least two CSs are under active probe that may lead to their removal from Government through the courts if the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji agrees with the investigators. That is one of the reasons the President has to wait,” disclosed a source aware of the matter.
It is from this reason that President Uhuru Kenyatta put on hold the decision to reshuffle his Cabinet. He is waiting for the investigations to be complete so that he can reorganize government with new faces and fresh individuals not implicated in graft.
The direction war on corruption has taken is a vicious one and pundits believe it is going leave many bruised, plus a lot of friendships broken. Observers say, Uhuru has been emboldened with Rail Odinga’s presence by his side and he has the political insulation he needs to viciously fight the cartels.
“It was supposed to be an overhaul. There were some technicalities in relation to the ongoing cases with the various investigating agencies,” disclosed an insider within the presidency, on President Uhuru’s plans on restructuring government.
News
I Don’t Know Who Will Be President in 2022, Uhuru Says in Presence of DP Ruto
President Uhuru Kenyatta is not keen to endorse anyone for presidency if his statements are anything to go by today.The head of state who was speaking in Kiambu County gave yet another indication of his reluctance to go by the promise he had made that once he finishes his 10 year term, he will hand over the next 10 years to Ruto.
”Uongozi itakuja na ni Mungu ndiyo anapatiana uongozi. Uchaguzi itakuja na kuisha. Hakuna haja kuchochea waKenya kila wakati siasa siasa (Leadership will come and go and it is God who determines leaders. Elections will come and go. There is no need to incite Kenyans with politics all the time,” he said.
READ ALSO: Rogue Motorist Flees After Attacking Traffic Cop and Throwing Him Outside Vehicle.
Uhuru also reminded leaders stop contant politicking and focus on working for the mwananchi. He even told the public to demand for the leaders they elected in office to offer service delivery instead of engaging in endless campaigns. He reminded leaders present that it is only God who knows who the next president of Kenya will be.
“Mnajuaje nani ni Rais, Mungu tu ndiye anajua (How do you know who will be President? Only God knows),” Uhuru said.
READ ALSO: Doctor Hospitalized After Attending to Patient who Died.
Uhuru who spoke on Thursday during the opening of the Bidco Industrial Park in Ruiru also hailed the project by Bidco saying it will create enough opportunities for the youth.
“The park we are launching today sits well in country’s agenda of creating jobs and increasing manufacturing sector contribution to our economy from the current 8.4 per cent to 15 per cent over the medium term,” President Uhuru said.
News
Rogue Motorist Flees After Attacking Traffic Cop and Throwing Him Outside Vehicle.
A video has surfaced online portraying a fracas between a motorist who is believed to be an Uber driver and a traffic cop.
In the video, it is not clear what exactly ensued before the confrontation but the traffic cop is seen inside the vehicle with the motorist on the driver’s side.
They are both struggling to hold each other, while the vehicle is parked on the side of the road.
The struggle goes on for a few minutes before the cop is thrown out by the driver, although still hanging on.
Thereafter onlookers are seen in the video coming for the cops rescue and trying to evict the driver from his seat with no success.
They are overpowered and the driver takes off in speed while the police is still hanging on.
The traffic cop has alleged that he was attacked after confronting the driver for bending traffic rules, adding that the motorist had fled off with his traffic cap.
Social media uses have had mixed reactions to the video, some praising the motorist for being stern and refusing to engage in corruption while others rebuked him.
However, there are questions that raise alarm such as “why the cop was inside the motorist’s car”.
This has been an issue in the recent past, and the law states that the vehicle is private property such that a police officer is not allowed to force his way inside.
Rather, he is supposed to request for one’s documents, and in case of a problem, request the driver out of the vehicle.
although there has been no official statement from the police sector, the war between traffic cops and motorists is one that has not started recently.
The wars take turns, putting one party on the wrong while the other on the right and vice versa.
However, such stunts can lead to loss of lives and proper measures should be taken to deal with it.
News
Doctor Hospitalized After Attending to Patient who Died.
A doctor at MP Shah Hospital in Nairobi is battling influenza after attending to a sick patient who later died.
Influenza is commonly referred to as flu caused by influenza virus and gets transmitted within approximately two days after exposure.
The doctor who is currently in a stable condition, is believed to have treated and taken care of a patient in the ICU unit, but later succumbed.
It was until then that he started showing signs and symptoms similar to the influenza disease including fever, cold, muscle pains and feeling extremely exhausted.
At first, he thought they were just normal flu like symptoms that would subside with drugs but the situation became worse.
He was rushed to hospital and put in stable condition.
The sources at the hospital revealed that the doctor together with his colleague began showing those symptoms a day after a boy they were taking care of at the ICU had died.
It did not take long to diagnose the disease as the samples from the boy’s tests revealed he had the virus before his death.
One of the doctor’s colleague was in such a bad state that he had to be quarantined from the rest of the group and was admitted in hospital for three days.
The Secretary General to The Doctor’s Trade Union Dr. Ouma Oluga was notified of the matter and called upon Health Ministry to vaccinate all health workers against the disease.
Ideally, a report was established that similar symptoms had been reported in other health facilities, and the possibility of other patients or workers to have contacted the disease was high.
The ministry is thus advised to take charge before the situation becomes a menace and is spread across the country.
The Doctors’ Union Board recommend utmost care when handling patients, especially those with diseases that can be easily transmitted.
Use of protective masks, gloves and other necessary gears are essential and play a huge role in curbing the spread of such like diseases.
Therefore, the health ministry has called upon individuals and the mass at large to report any symptoms relating to the disease and have themselves checked.
News
Boy Aged One Dies After Falling From Balcony.
A family in Umoja Estate, Nairobi County is mourning the death of their one year old son who fell off the balcony and died.
The boy was playing and jumping around before he met his untimely death.
It is believed that he climbed on a chair that had been left by the neighbor before he tumbled over and fell.
The family to the boy resided at an apartment in the estate, occupying a house at the fourth floor, hence limited chance for survival after the fall.
He was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.
The father was left very devastated and is currently still in shock, narrating that he had left him in the morning very jovial and happy.
Oliwa Tobias narrated that he had just come home from work when his older son rushed to him reporting that an accident had occurred and that he had to rush to the hospital.
He wasted no time and rushed there, mind still in confusion.
On arrival, he received the devastating news that his son had already passed on and there had been limited chances of survival since he had lost a lot of blood and acquired serious injuries and fractures.
The mother to the boy fainted and became unconscious after the doctor declared the boy dead, and although she regained consciousness, she is still in a somber mood and shocked.
The police were alerted of the incident and confirmed the happenings before transporting the body to the city mortuary.
The police urged parents with young children to be vigilant and keen especially those living in top floors of buildings.