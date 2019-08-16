Government Introduces Dr. Joyce Laboso Women Leaders Awards In Honour Of The Late Bomet Governor

The Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs honoured the late Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso a day ago, by renaming a women leaders award after the late Governor who succumbed to cancer.

The Purple Ribbon Award is now known as Dr Joyce Laboso Gender Awards, and it will be awarded to women leaders who display exemplary leadership, courage, perseverance and resilience while promoting national values of peace, human rights and social equity.

The inauguration event of the awards was hosted by Prof Margaret Kobia and attended by other notable women leaders across the country. The event happened at a Nairobi hotel on Thursday.

The CS reiterated that the event will mark a major milestone in honouring women leaders who devote their time and frantic efforts in championing for human rights and social equity.

“The awards will serve as an affirmation to the achievement and leadership of women in promoting national values, peace, human rights and social equity as exemplified by the late Hon Dr Joyce Laboso her life. The late Dr Laboso demonstrated that true heroism is not achieved by focusing on ourselves, but by moving beyond the self and doing well for all humanity,” said Prof Margaret Kobia.

The annual award was actually launched last year as part of the government’s trailblazers programme. During last year’s award ceremony, over 30 women were honoured by president Uhuru Kenyatta.