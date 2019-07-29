News
Gor Mahia leaves club for days off
Kenya Premier League(KPL) champions Gor Mahia head coach Hassan Oktay has left the club for family related issues.
The development was confirmed by the club through it’s media outlets which stated that the coach will leave the club for Turkey on Tuesday to attend to family issues. The statement further reads that the tactician will report back in about five days time.
“TEAM NEWS……
Head coach Hassan Oktay has been accorded a few days off duty to attend to personal family matters back at his native home in Turkey.
We are wishing him safe flight home as he hit the runway tomorrow.”#Sirkal
However word has it that the coach has not been happy with the office concerning the club’s transfer business in which he hasn’t been consulted and it’s believed that the disagreement could be a factor to his departure.
Should the differences not be solved then the Turkish born coach will level the club and will be remembered for having steered Gor Mahia in winning the KPL last season and subsequently leading the club to a quarter final slot in the CAF Confederations Cup .
In his absence assistant head coach Patrick Odhiambo will take full charge of the team.
News
Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso loses fight to Cancer.
Bomet County Governor Joyce Laboso has been pronounced dead on Monday after loosing her battle with cancer at the Nairobi Hospital where she had been admitted at the facility’s ICU last week.
The Governor was on full bed rest which restricted people visiting her in Hospital to allow her to rest. She had left the country for the United Kingdom and later India where she went to hid further treatment in the past months.
President Uhuru Kenyatta sent his condolence message to the family, describing Laboso as an astute leader whose leadership style will be missed not only by her constituents but the country at large.
Deputy President William Ruto, ODM leader Raila Odinga, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and Council of Governor Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya were among leaders who rushed to the hospital to condole the family Monday afternoon.
Th Deputy President Ruto said the government will take over funeral arrangements.
This comes only a week after the loss of Kibra MP Ken Okoth and Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore who both lost their lives to cancer.
News
Governor Laboso Put On Life Support As Her Cancer Ailment Gets Worse
Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso has been put on life support at the Nairobi Hospital. Doctors have also restricted the number of people visiting the Governor who was flown back to the country three weeks ago. She was in London, then was taken to India before being flew back to the country. A statement from her office through the director of communication, Ezra Kirui, said Laboso was recuperating but is still under observation.
”The governor’s doctors have recommended she get enough rest for speedy recovery and advise limited visits. She acknowledges the overwhelming goodwill messages and prayers as she responds to treatment,” reads the statement dispatched to newsrooms this afternoon.
Governor Laboso has been out of the country since May 26th where she was taken to London’s Royal Madden NHS hospital. Later on she would be transferred to India.
While away for treatment, a number of leaders paid her visits abroad including ODM leader Raila Odinga, former Bomet Governor Isaac Rutto among others.
News
Religion or Brainwash.
A prominent preacher’s birthday celebrated in style by her church members has left Kenyans and social media users in utter shock due to the extravagance.
Reverend Kathy Kiuna who owns the JCC church together with her husband Allan Kiuna yesterday was welcomed to a reception like no other in commemoration of her birthday.
Going by the pictures and videos shared on social media, the flamboyant reverend was offered and treated to a very warm reception and a blessed with Land cruiser V8 as a birthday gift.
The ceremony began by ushering her out of her vehicle encumbered by a group of people singing and ululating singing her praise.
At the same time, some of her church members were holding placards in the air decorated with sweet messages and appreciations for the roles she played in the lives.
Some called her ‘mom’ which did not go well with majority of social media users.
One Facebook user commented on the images relating the actions of the church members to slavery and being brain washed.
Ideally, some of the men in the pictures were dragged and thrown to all sorts of insults asking them to go and look for their mothers and build them homes before worshiping a preacher and calling her ‘mom’.
The reverend is very flamboyant and known for having the best things in life and living large.
She is very prominent and majority of her supporters and church members praise her for her preaching skills and calling the spade a spade.
At one time she was also on the receiving end of social media users after she made a statement that differentiated between the rich and poor, citing her church as open to the rich people only.
However, she links her wealth and riches to God and ushered her birthday in style and added another year to her life in the most unique way.
News
Harambee Stars held Taifa Stars to a draw in 1st leg match
The Kenyan side under coach Sebastien Migne managed to register a 0-0 draw in the away fixture played in Dar es Salaam, leaving the Taifa Stars with a tough task in the return leg in Nairobi on August 4.
the inexperienced side at the international stage, ensured the Harambee Stars kept a slim advantage ahead of the second leg to be staged in Nairobi next weekend.
Stars will need any kind of win in the return tie in Nairobi to progress to the second and final qualification against Sudan round while a 0-0 draw will send the game to penalties.
We came here with a very depleted squad, a team that was very young and getting a draw is good for us,” Kenya captain Odhiambo said in an interview after the match.
The Kariobangi sharks keeper John Oyemba kept his side in the game after pulling off a number of saves to deny the Tanzanian side an advantage.
“We will give our best and get the win which can take us to the next stage. We fought here and managed to get a draw and we can do the same but get the win which we need to progress.” said the Kenyan skipper
The second leg will take place at Moi Stadium, Kasarani on Sunday, with ticket prices going at Ksh 100.