Githurai Market Inferno Leaves Millions of Properties Destroyed.

A huge fire at Githurai Market has consumed properties worth millions of shillings leaving traders jobless.

The inferno is believed to have started at 4.00 PM where the furniture section was consumed first before spreading to other sections.

Although the fire has been contained by the presence of fire fighters and the Kenya army, the incident has claimed jobs and destroyed properties putting businesses to a halt.

The incident was communicated by the Red Cross Society Team through their Twitter handle and they affirmed to have dispatched their teams to the scene.

“Fire incident reported at Githurai market. Response teams enroot to the scene, more updates to follow,” read the tweet.

The cause of the fire has not been established although this is not the first time a huge inferno consumes properties in the wee hours of the night.

The Gikomba market has been the major victim of wild fires that rendered entrepreneurs jobless and properties burnt to ashes.

Approximately, three fires have consumed the market for the past one year, with the government promising to intervene and solve the menace with zero progress.

Initially, these wild fires were linked to business tycoons and cartels who had hidden intentions of grabbing the lands and starting their own businesses with their own interests at hand.

Some of the fires have led to deaths and injuries as the traders sustained burns in the act of trying to save their properties.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko had pledged to improve the working conditions in these markets during his term, although nothing has been commenced yet.

The residents as well as the traders of the area were left in pain as they counted their losses and tried to figure out how to go back to the drawing board.

They asked the government to intervene and identify the cause of the fire while putting the culprits behind bars.

“This is such a big loss to us and our families since the destroyed businesses are what put food on the table. The government should come clean on this and find the people responsible for the wild fires by putting them behind bars,” said a trader.

