Garissa County Rejects Punguza Mizigo, Governor Korani Says It Does Not Offer Practical Solutions To Kenyans

After West Pokot County, Garissa has become the second county to reject Ekuru Aukot’s Punguza Mizigo calling is an idea fronted by busybodies. Aukot faced resistance when he tried presenting the proposals before the county assembly as MCAs did not give him a chance to table the motion.

Garissa Governor Ali Korani was at the forefront to reject the Thirdway Alliance Party proposals saying it does not have the blessings of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga. Korani said Kenyans are expecting a better document by the Building Bridges Initiative, which has collected views of all Kenyans from across the republic.

“We must think of the interest of our people because constitutional changes are not something that one can cause immediate change that will have a great impact on our people,” he said.

READ ALSO: Ekuru Aukot Heckled, Chased Away From West Pokot County Assembly

Garissa County MCAs faulted the Punguza Mizigo saying it does not take into consideration the marginalized communities and groups in the country. If passed, they said, Garissa county will be marginalized further, something they say they have been fighting for decades since the country gained independence.

Already, the anticipated document by the BBI Team is expected to win support from the political divide as well as Uhuru and Raila throwing their weight behind it.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases.