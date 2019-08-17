Gang night Attack Leaves Nakuru Business Man Dead.

A Nakuru Businessman was left dead after brutal gang night attacks.

The Businessman Daniel Wachira was the owner of Biscept Limited Company who resided in Industrial Area before he was confronted on his way back from work at 1 AM.

It is believed that Wachira was from making supplies and deliveries to a customer before the incident ensued.

His workers rushed him to the nearest hospital and he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Nakuru West Town Police Boss Patrick Olonyi affirmed the happenings of the incident and condemned in the highest terms the actions of the criminals.

“Hood armed criminals used crude weapons to jump into the businessman’s compound through the perimeter wall and committed the heinous acts. We are on the lookout for them and condemn these actions highly,” said Olonyi.

The circumstances and motive surrounding the death of the businessman are unclear, although the gang took away with mobile phones and turned his office upside down before escaping.

Criminal gangs have started copping up after a long term hiatus.

The Coast region is most notorious for gang related activities with the recent deaths taking the fore front.

Prominent businessmen have lost their lives at the hands of such crook gangs such that it has been normalized in the society.

Ideally, the rise of hit men and their services have made the situation worse.

Political and business enemies now resort to eliminating their competitions and threats through hiring of hit men and gangs, this is a menace that the police try dealing with in everyday life, although the big wigs responsible are never really caught.

They hire people to handle their messy businesses and pay them handsomely.

The investigations surrounding the murder of the businessman has been commenced, and the family together with the residents are hopeful that the culprits would be brought to book and justice served.

