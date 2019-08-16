Flourishing Rugby Career For Players Alex Olaba And Frank Wanyama Comes To A Halt After Being Handed A Tough Sentence

The thriving career of Kenyan rugby players Frank Wanyama and Alex Olaba has come to an absolute end after being slapped with a 15-year jail sentence for gang rape.

The two were found guilty of gang-raping musician Wendy Kemunto in February last year during a house party at one of the player’s residence in Nairobi’s Seefar apartments.

The two were finally handed their sentence on Friday after appearing before Milimani Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku.

The two had been convicted of gang rape on Friday last week, but the chief magistrate postponed their sentencing after the rugby players, through their lawyers presented their case for a non-custodial sentence.

Their lawyers had argued that the complainant was drunk on that night and willingly opted to spend the night at the players’ residence, and the accused had not planned to meet the complainant on the day the unfortunate event unfolded.

Trouble started looming for the rugby players after the victim, Wendy Kemunto took to social media to narrate what she underwent through under the hands of the players. The musician’s post went viral, a post that was condemned by many who spearheaded for the victim’s justice.