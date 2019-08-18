FKF appoints Francis Kimanzi as Harambee Stars head coach

“Football Kenya Federation has confirmed the appointment of Francis Kimanzi and Zedekiah Otieno to head the Harambee Stars,” the FKF announced through a tweet

Football Kenya Federation has confirmed the appointment of Francis Kimanzi and Zedekiah Otieno to head the Harambee Stars TB. There will be a press briefing on Tuesday August 20, 2019, at 10 am, to unveil the entire bench. The venue shall be communicated in due course — Football Kenya Federation (@Football_Kenya) August 17, 2019

This comes after the Stars, earlier this month, they were eliminated from qualifying for the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) and replacing Frenchman Sebastien Migne who recently parted ways with the country.

Francis Kimanzi takes charge of the Harambee Stars for the third time in his career, placing immediate focus will be on the upcoming 2021 Nations Cup qualifiers set to begin in November

Kenya have been drawn in a group with Egypt, Togo and Comoros.