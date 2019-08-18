Family of Slain IEBC Commissioner Chris Msando Claims Raila Abandoned Them.

The family of the late IEBC Commissioner has come out in the limelight about the brutal death of their son, exactly two years later.

In a gathering yesterday at their Ugenya home, the family commemorated the life of the Commissioner, bringing memories back of the heinous and ferocious death.

According to the family Spoke’s person who is also the brother to the deceased, there has been very little progress in finding justice and the case was laid to bed immediately he was buried.

Peter Msando also faulted Raila Odinga for abandoning them, as he should have aided in a quick investigations and aid in serving justice.

READ ALSO: Gang night Attack Leaves Nakuru Business Man Dead.

For instance, the family mentioned the new found friendship between the ODM leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru through the handshake and asked him to play a role in bringing the culprits responsible for the murder to justice.

“We have had very little communication from the NASA leader ever since we buried our brother Chris Msando. The new handshake should have necessitated proper and speedy investigations into the killers and justice served. We want them to know that we are not interested in handouts but justice for our family,” said Peter Msando the deceased brother.

READ ALSO: Ruto and Team ‘Tanga Tanga’ Term BBI a Wastage of Tax Payers Money.

Chris Msando’s death was one of the murders that hit the country at the worst time, a few weeks to the most anticipated general elections.

He went missing for a few days and his body was later found abandoned in a forest, tortured, brutally cut and dumped a few meters from a female companion.

The British and American embassies had offered to find the killers and help the Kenyan authorities, something that Kenya declined.

The sad death of the commissioner brought tears to all Kenyans as he had a very young family and was the sole provider of his old ailing mother.

“I am very sick and my health is very poor. I was hoping to find justice for my son before my days are over but leaders have taken it as a joke and nothing has been done so far,” said Mrs. Aloo, the late Msando’s mothers.

Although questions were raised on the appearance of the widow with the family claiming she had moved on and refrained from taking their calls, the family’s only hope is on the NASA leader and the handshake deal.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases.